Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,474 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $30.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,751.30. 71,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,368. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,784.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,499.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,433.23 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

