ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.78

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.78 and last traded at $78.70, with a volume of 213439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 26.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

