Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Down 8.9%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price was down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 84,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,200,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.23 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $91,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,514 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

