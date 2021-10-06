SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.6% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.03. 6,063,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,605,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

