Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.45

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFYA. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $70.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth $464,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Afya by 26.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth $15,958,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth $748,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

