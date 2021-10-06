Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter.

JCE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. 103,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,898. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

