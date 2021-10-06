Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.81. 1,277,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,246. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.04 and a 200 day moving average of $268.71. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.