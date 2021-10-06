Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 415,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,948. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 973,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,323 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

