Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

ZYME stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,840. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zymeworks by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zymeworks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 112.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 215,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zymeworks by 51.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

