Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $116.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

