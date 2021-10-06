Bailard Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,058 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,942,000 after buying an additional 119,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after buying an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,401,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,285,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 114,969 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,630,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,569. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04.

