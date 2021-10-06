Finepoint Capital LP Makes New Investment in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,838,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,403,000. Health Assurance Acquisition accounts for about 3.5% of Finepoint Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAAC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,589,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $25,499,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $13,761,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $13,071,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $11,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 104,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,540. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

