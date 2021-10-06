Finepoint Capital LP Invests $13.57 Million in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,566,000. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI accounts for approximately 2.5% of Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned about 0.93% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $1,639,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $4,498,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $26,253,000. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 638,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,977. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

