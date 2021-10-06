1,924,397 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) Acquired by Finepoint Capital LP

Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,924,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,417,000. Reinvent Technology Partners Y makes up approximately 3.6% of Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTPYU. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,800,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,160,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,156,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,459,000.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock remained flat at $$10.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,787. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

