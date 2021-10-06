Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $31,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,739,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,395. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

