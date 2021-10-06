Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

CAT stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

