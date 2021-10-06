OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $4.59 Million in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 460,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment by 286.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 383,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 284,183 shares in the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Atlas Crest Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ACIC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 439,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,318. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

About Atlas Crest Investment

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

