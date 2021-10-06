Fmr LLC Buys 1,111,415 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.10% of The Boeing worth $2,948,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.99. 7,138,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,950,444. The company has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.76.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.