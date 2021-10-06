iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $21,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $120,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $62.00. 66,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

