Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.60. 1,627,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.45. The company has a market cap of $214.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

