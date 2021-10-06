Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,848,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.6% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,080,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,132 shares of company stock valued at $158,225,648. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, hitting $227.85. 2,462,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,330. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.53.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

