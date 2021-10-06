Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives $85.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

SUBCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price target (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

SUBCY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. 26,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,363. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

