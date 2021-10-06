Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target at $283.67

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

PODD traded up $4.60 on Friday, hitting $291.63. 272,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,236. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $214.93 and a fifty-two week high of $309.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Insulet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

