Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Five Below by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Five Below by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,200,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.75. 1,106,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,249. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.62. Five Below has a 1 year low of $127.40 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

