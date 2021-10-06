Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $25.35. 2,848,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $264,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 78,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BOX by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in BOX by 146.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 65,082 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

