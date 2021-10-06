VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.83 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $42.83 million and $10.73 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00229135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00103742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

