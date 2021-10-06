Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $209.80. The stock had a trading volume of 72,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,337. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.42. The company has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

