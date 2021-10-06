KDI Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,503 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,860,000 after acquiring an additional 89,363 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after buying an additional 717,679 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,058,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,189. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

