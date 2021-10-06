Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Cut by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,590,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,255,335 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 1.9% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $130,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after buying an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,833,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNQ. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.32. 6,508,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -346.51%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

