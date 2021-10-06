OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,447,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 313,800 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 3.5% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.19% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $241,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,668,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,351,000 after purchasing an additional 159,820 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

