55I LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

55I LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.0% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $28,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,311 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.