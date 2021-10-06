ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Up 45.7% in September

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

RKWBF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ROCKWOOL International A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RKWBF remained flat at $$531.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.44. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $346.00 and a 12 month high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

