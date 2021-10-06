California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. 6,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.26. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.