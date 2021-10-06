CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the August 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CAIXY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 75,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,983. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

