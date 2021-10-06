Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 37,251 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,041,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,737,490. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $219.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

