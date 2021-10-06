NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 800,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,648 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $19,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,511,000 after buying an additional 533,631 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in NiSource by 5.6% in the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 7,259,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,860,000 after purchasing an additional 382,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in NiSource by 36.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. 3,324,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

