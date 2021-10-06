Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 25,095 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,095 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trimble worth $21,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 7.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.86. 901,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,182. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

