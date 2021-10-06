suterusu Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last Week (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, suterusu has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $17.03 million and approximately $177,811.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00229728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00103464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

