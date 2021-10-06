Zacks: Brokerages Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to post ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.53). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of XFOR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.28. 75,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,060. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $55,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,060 shares of company stock valued at $244,051 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,719,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,302 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $9,353,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 287,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 58,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 298,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

