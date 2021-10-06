Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.86.

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,403.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $701,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,574 shares of company stock valued at $25,141,761. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 225.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,072 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYRX stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.89. 184,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

