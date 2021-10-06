Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 162,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.00. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.