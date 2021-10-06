IPG Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 455.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 685,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140,644 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $95,175,000 after acquiring an additional 645,064 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

EOG traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,046,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $89.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

