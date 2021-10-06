321,356 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 321,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,096 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CSX by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,407,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,127,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

