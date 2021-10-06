IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $359.67. 56,478,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,845,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.57 and a 200 day moving average of $350.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $266.97 and a 12 month high of $382.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

