Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $103.73 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tesla were worth $103,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $782.75. 14,526,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,585,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.40, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $725.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $677.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

