Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $25.32 Million Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment accounts for about 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 1.02% of AeroVironment worth $25,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after buying an additional 264,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 192.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after buying an additional 265,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of AVAV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,227. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,842.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $655,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,299,081. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.