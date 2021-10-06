Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,078 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,078 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $29,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $506.39. 176,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $563.51 and its 200-day moving average is $524.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $272.83 and a 52 week high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.38.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

