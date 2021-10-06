Fmr LLC Has $2.64 Billion Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,636,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 291,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 116,168 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 258,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

MO traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,249,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

