Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.36. 120,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

