iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Raised by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 8.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.70. 4,893,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,611. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average of $115.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

